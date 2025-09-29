Lakewood’s Annual Dalet Minim Shuk at BMG Parking Lot – A Yom Tov Experience

Every year, between Yom Kippur and Sukkos, the large BMG parking lot on 9th Street transforms into the central Dalet Minim Shuk of Lakewood. Thousands of families — not only from Lakewood, but from across the entire tri-state area — stream through its lively aisles, where hundreds of mochrim offer beautiful esrogim, lulavim, hadasim, and aravos, along with everything else needed for Yom Tov.

The Shuk is open daily from Motzei Yom Kippur through Erev Sukkos, with extended hours to accommodate every schedule. Convenient, spacious parking makes it easy for all visitors to enjoy the experience without hassle.

The ruach in the air is unmistakable. More than just a marketplace, the Shuk has become a cherished minhag — a place to shop, compare, and select mehudar dalet minim, all while enjoying the electric pre-Yom Tov atmosphere.

Location: 299 9th St, Lakewood, NJ – Google Maps

For more information, or to reserve a vendor table, call or text 732-703-7760 or email TheLakewoodShuk@gmail. com .

This year, experience the sights and sounds of the Dalet Minim Shuk — at the BMG parking lot. It’s not just shopping — it’s part of the Yom Tov itself.