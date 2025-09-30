Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

This Is How The Shin Bet Foiled A Bombing Attack At A Bus Station In Akko

The police tactical unit carries out the arrest operation. Photo: Police spokesperson

A planned bombing attack at a bus station in Akko, targeting IDF soldiers, was foiled in recent weeks, a joint statement from the Shin Bet and Israel Police revealed on Tuesday.

Security forces arrested Issa Madi, an 18-year-old Israeli-Arab from Akko who identified with ISIS and maintained contact with the terror group’s operatives abroad.

During his interrogation, Madi admitted he intended to bomb a bus station near Akko’s train station, and had already begun preparing explosives.

He planned to carry out the attack in the name of ISIS and for nationalist motives.

The Shin Bet noted that since the beginning of the war in Gaza, the threat posed by ISIS and its supporters in Israel has significantly increased, including greater involvement of Israeli-Arabs in terror activity.

The Haifa District Attorney’s Office is expected to file an indictment against Madi on Tuesday.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

President Trump Hosts 14 Chabad Rabbis For 20 Minute Oval Office Meeting

BORO PARK: NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim Nab Machete-Wielding Suspects Following Stabbing Incident

TEHILLIM: Child In Critical Condition After Struck By School Bus In Flatbush

90-Year-Old Man Releases Wife After 23 Years of Get-Refusal, Ending One of Israel’s Longest Cases

Coney Island Casino Plan Shot Down After Fierce Backlash Led By the Sephardic Community Federation

🚨 WATCH: Trump Unveils Gaza Blueprint: Hostage Swaps, Stabilization Force, And Trump In Charge Of Oversight

IDF And Shin Bet Eliminate Hamas Commander Who Led Hamas Hostage Release Propaganda Spectacles

Netanyahu Issues Rare Apology to Qatar After Strike in Doha as Trump Pushes Gaza Ceasefire

Crown Heights United Endorses Andrew Cuomo for Mayor of NYC

More Than 800,000 Palestinians Have Fled Gaza City as Israel Prepares Next Phase of Offensive