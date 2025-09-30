Smotrich Slams Trump’s Plan: “Dangerous Return to Oslo; It Will Also End in Tears”

Religious Zionism chairman Betzalel Smotrich on Tuesday morning slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s acceptance of US President Donald Trump’s 21-point plan to end the war in Gaza.

Smotrich called the plan “a historic failure,” saying that it is a dangerous resumption of perceptions that have failed in the past and a surrender of significant strategic achievements.

“To return after October 7…to the old conception of abandoning our security to foreign elements and illusions that someone else will do the work for us, to political tunes of ‘two states,’ ‘Palestinians will rule Palestinians,’ the establishment of a Palestinian police force to be trained by Egypt and Jordan and the normalization of the conflict, Qatar as a central player—this whole mess is so ‘old fashioned’ and a return to the Oslo concept.”

He emphasized that this is “a historic missed opportunity of the most justified opportunity in the world to finally break free from the shackles of Oslo, a resounding political failure,” and the “turning of a blind eye to all the lessons of October 7.”

Smotrich added, “And in my assessment, this will also end in tears. Our children will be forced to fight in Gaza again. This is what Einstein defined as utter stupidity: repeating the same action over and over and expecting a different result.”

Behind the scenes, senior party officials are examining the discrepancy between Netanyahu’s public statements and the comprehensive content of the plan. Two clauses are at the heart of the dispute: immunity for those involved in terror-related acts, and a clause that paves a path to a Palestinian state “if reforms in the Authority are completed,” according to Channel 12 News.

National Security Minister Ben-Gvir has made clear his opposition to pardons for terrorists, arguing that the proposed clause concerning immunity for murderers is a red line for him.

Several opposition leaders, including Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz, and Avigdor Liberman, expressed support for Trump’s plan.

