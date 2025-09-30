Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Terror Cell Leader Admits: “We Tried To Launch Rockets At Modi’in Illit”

Rockets found in the terrorists' weapons manufacturing plant in Ramallah. (Israel Police)

The commander of the terrorist cell who was arrested in Ramallah earlier this month admitted in his interrogation that his ultimate goal was to try and launch missiles at Tel Aviv, in order to “stop the war,” Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

He said that he began producing explosives and conducting experiments, and even raised money from his brother and a close friend to finance the activity.

He added that the day before his arrest, he sent two members of the cell to launch rockets at Modi’in Illit, but the attempt failed due to a technical malfunction.

According to the report, the five members of the cell were arrested at a weapons manufacturing facility in Ramallah, which contained dozens of rockets, explosives, and explosive materials.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

