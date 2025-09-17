Disturbing Details About the Qassam Rocket Launched Near Modi’in Illit

New details about the improvised Qassam-type rocket discovered near the Chareidi city of Modi’in Illit were published on Wednesday by i24News.

Contrary to initial reports, which said that rocket launch attempts failed and the rocket lacked a warhead, the terrorists succeeded in launching a rocket with a small warhead last week from close to residential homes in the village of Ni’ma, in western Binyamin, only about four or five kilometers from Modiin Illit.

The rocket traveled a distance of two kilometers, disintegrated in the air, and fell to the ground far from the launch site. However, the rocket had a firing range of up to ten kilometers, meaning it could have feasibly reached Modi’in Illit.

Significantly, the rocket was not found in the process of being built or stored but was only identified after it had already been launched in a populated area, which raises serious security questions regarding defense and detection measures in the area.

Additionally, the incident has raised serious alarm in Israel’s security establishment, as it marks the first time such a professionally assembled rocket has been found in the area.

Security officials noted the seriousness of the incident, which is an unprecedented act of terror in Yehudah and Shomron.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)