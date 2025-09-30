HUGE, IF TRUE: Hamas Leaning Towards Accepting Trump Plan To End Gaza War, Report Says

Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist factions are moving toward accepting President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war in Gaza, with a formal response expected to be delivered to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on Wednesday, according to a source close to the talks who spoke with CBS News.

The plan, unveiled at the White House on Monday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outlines a 20-point framework that would implement an immediate ceasefire, secure the release of all remaining hostages and a number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, and expand humanitarian aid deliveries. Control of Gaza would eventually shift to an interim administration of Palestinian technocrats overseen by an international “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump, with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair also serving on the panel. Israel would retain security control along Gaza’s perimeter.

A diplomatic source said that Egyptian and Qatari officials have already shared the proposal with Hamas representatives.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which governs parts of the West Bank, publicly endorsed the plan in a statement released by the PA-linked WAFA news agency. The PA emphasized its partnership with Washington in advancing regional peace and reiterated commitments to reforms, including holding presidential and parliamentary elections within a year after the conflict ends. “We have affirmed that we desire a modern, democratic, non-militarized Palestinian state that is committed to pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power,” the statement read.

While Trump’s plan does not grant the PA an immediate role in Gaza’s administration, it leaves open the possibility of eventual control once reforms are implemented.

Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar issued a joint statement welcoming Trump’s “sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza,” voicing confidence in his ability to advance peace. The statement underscored the importance of U.S. partnership in rebuilding Gaza, preventing displacement, and halting the annexation of the West Bank.

European leaders also signaled support. European Council President Antonio Costa said he was “encouraged by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s positive response” and urged all parties to “seize this moment to give peace a genuine chance,” according to the BBC.

At the United Nations, High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called the plan a welcome step: “Anything that brings us to a ceasefire, to the release of hostages, to an end to the carnage that we see, and an end to the incredible suffering, and a pathway for peace is welcome,” he told CBS News.

