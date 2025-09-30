Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Yeshiva Bochurim Injured, 1 Seriously, In Ramming Attack On Tunnels Road Near Beitar Illit

Scene of the attack

Two young yeshivah bochurim were wounded on Tuesday afternoon in a ramming attack at a hitchhiking stop at the Al-Khader junction, near the tunnels road on Highway 60, on the way from Beitar Illit to Jerusalem.

A 15-year-old boy in serious condition, with head and limb injuries, was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital. The second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was evacuated in moderate condition to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

According to initial information, the terrorist rammed into a group of people at the stop and then emerged from the car armed with a knife. IDF forces opened fire on him and neutralized him. Some reports say that armed civilians neutralized him.

Initially, searches were conducted for another terrorist who was apparently at the scene, but after a few minutes, the suspicion was ruled out. The terrorist who carried out the attack is from Beit Jala.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the injured bochurim, talmidim at the Ohr Elchanan yeshivah ketanah, Aharon Ben Avigayil and Chaim Gad ben Naomi b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

The incident occurred near the tunnels checkpoint, one of the main traffic arteries connecting Gush Etzion to the capital.

Army and police forces are currently at the scene, and additional forces have been rushed to the area as part of a pursuit after the terrorist.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

President Trump Hosts 14 Chabad Rabbis For 20 Minute Oval Office Meeting

BORO PARK: NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim Nab Machete-Wielding Suspects Following Stabbing Incident

TEHILLIM: Child In Critical Condition After Struck By School Bus In Flatbush

90-Year-Old Man Releases Wife After 23 Years of Get-Refusal, Ending One of Israel’s Longest Cases

Coney Island Casino Plan Shot Down After Fierce Backlash Led By the Sephardic Community Federation

🚨 WATCH: Trump Unveils Gaza Blueprint: Hostage Swaps, Stabilization Force, And Trump In Charge Of Oversight

IDF And Shin Bet Eliminate Hamas Commander Who Led Hamas Hostage Release Propaganda Spectacles

Netanyahu Issues Rare Apology to Qatar After Strike in Doha as Trump Pushes Gaza Ceasefire

Crown Heights United Endorses Andrew Cuomo for Mayor of NYC

More Than 800,000 Palestinians Have Fled Gaza City as Israel Prepares Next Phase of Offensive