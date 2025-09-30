TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Yeshiva Bochurim Injured, 1 Seriously, In Ramming Attack On Tunnels Road Near Beitar Illit

Two young yeshivah bochurim were wounded on Tuesday afternoon in a ramming attack at a hitchhiking stop at the Al-Khader junction, near the tunnels road on Highway 60, on the way from Beitar Illit to Jerusalem.

A 15-year-old boy in serious condition, with head and limb injuries, was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital. The second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was evacuated in moderate condition to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

According to initial information, the terrorist rammed into a group of people at the stop and then emerged from the car armed with a knife. IDF forces opened fire on him and neutralized him. Some reports say that armed civilians neutralized him.

Initially, searches were conducted for another terrorist who was apparently at the scene, but after a few minutes, the suspicion was ruled out. The terrorist who carried out the attack is from Beit Jala.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the injured bochurim, talmidim at the Ohr Elchanan yeshivah ketanah, Aharon Ben Avigayil and Chaim Gad ben Naomi b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

The incident occurred near the tunnels checkpoint, one of the main traffic arteries connecting Gush Etzion to the capital.

Army and police forces are currently at the scene, and additional forces have been rushed to the area as part of a pursuit after the terrorist.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)