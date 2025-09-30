Ryanair Pulls Plug on Israel Flights Amid Dispute Over Ben Gurion Slots

Ryanair said Tuesday it will not resume flights to Tel Aviv this winter, accusing Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport of stonewalling the airline’s bid for flight slots for the summer 2026 season.

The Irish low-cost giant, which had operated 22 routes to and from Israel last winter, blasted airport authorities for what it called “absurd” delays in confirming its historic slots, even as schedules for summer 2026 are already on sale across Europe.

“We are not willing to restart loss-making flights to/from Tel Aviv for the winter season, without the certainty that our summer 2026 historic slots have been confirmed,” a Ryanair spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We are fed up having our low-fare flights repeatedly messed around by Ben Gurion Airport – it is absurd that they refused to confirm our summer 2026 slots.”

The carrier warned that until Israeli authorities “honor their low-cost agreements with Ryanair,” Tel Aviv would lose access to its bargain fares and broad route network.

The standoff marks the latest chapter in Ryanair’s rocky relationship with Israel, which predates the Gaza war. Earlier this month, CEO Michael O’Leary said the airline might not return even once regional violence subsides. Ryanair had already extended its suspension of Tel Aviv services through October 25, citing the ongoing conflict.

The move leaves Israel’s flag carrier El Al and European rivals with one less competitor on routes that had brought tens of thousands of budget-conscious travelers through Ben Gurion Airport in recent years.

