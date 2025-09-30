Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Shin Bet Exposes Espionage Plot, Two Israelis Nabbed for Aiding Iran

Illustrative. Arrest. Israel Police

Israeli authorities announced Tuesday the arrests of two men accused of spying for Iran. The Shin Bet and police’s Lahav 433 major crimes unit confirmed that a prosecutor’s declaration had been filed earlier in the day against the suspects, both 26-year-old residents of Holon.

The primary suspect, Maor Kringel, was taken into custody in August after allegedly engaging in espionage activities for seven months. Investigators say Kringel maintained contact with an Iranian handler since early this year, photographing military bases and other sensitive sites across Israel. During June’s war with Iran, he allegedly reached out to his handlers offering to carry out additional operations.

According to the investigation, Kringel also communicated with operatives linked to VIPemployment, a front organization Tehran has used to recruit Israelis online for intelligence work. Authorities say Kringel managed to enlist another Holon resident, Tal Amram, into spying on Iran’s behalf.

Both men were arrested as part of the same investigation. Police emphasized that the case reflects Iran’s ongoing campaign to penetrate Israel’s security apparatus by exploiting ordinary citizens through online fronts and direct recruitment.

State prosecutors are expected to file formal indictments against Kringel and Amram in the coming days.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

