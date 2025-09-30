IDF Chief Backs Political Flexibility as Trump Pushes Gaza Peace Blueprint

Israel’s top general said Tuesday the military is prepared to give the country’s political leadership wide latitude in determining the next phase of the Gaza war, after President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited peace plan.

Touring Gaza City with senior commanders, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir described the ongoing offensive as a turning point. “The campaign in Gaza City leads to new opportunities and brings us closer to achieving the goals of the war,” Zamir said, according to remarks released by the army.

Joined by Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, and 162nd Division commander Brig. Gen. Sagiv Dahan, Zamir highlighted both military resolve and political flexibility.

“We must continue to excel in military action and lead with professionalism,” Zamir said. “The IDF will enable the political echelon flexibility in any decision regarding the conduct of the campaign.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)