WATCH: Trump Says Saudis Ready To Join Abraham Accords After “Very Good Conversations”

President Donald Trump revealed that Saudi officials have expressed clear interest in joining the Abraham Accords, saying the discussions are active and progressing.

“Saudi officials indicated a willingness to join the Abraham Accords as recently as like yesterday,” Trump said during an interview aired on Fox Business Network. “I had some very good conversations,” he added.

Trump explained that the ongoing conflict in the region had previously made such a move impossible. “They couldn’t have done it during the war,” he said.

The president also pointed to the shifting balance of power in the Middle East, saying normalization was not possible “with Iran as a power” — a reference to the significant blows Tehran suffered in the joint Israeli-U.S. air campaign earlier this year.

If finalized, Saudi Arabia’s entry into the Abraham Accords would mark the most dramatic expansion of the regional peace framework since its launch, further reshaping the Middle East’s diplomatic landscape.