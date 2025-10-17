Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Al Jazeera Airs Footage of Hamas Digging for Hostage Bodies in Gaza Rubble

A video aired overnight by Qatar’s Al Jazeera network appears to show Hamas operatives searching for the bodies of Israeli hostages amid the wreckage of Khan Younis in southern Gaza — a rare glimpse into the terror group’s postwar activity in one of the most devastated areas of the Strip.

In the footage, armed terrorists are seen coordinating with bulldozers and other heavy machinery to clear debris from bombed-out streets. The images come as Hamas claims it has returned all hostage bodies it was able to locate and is continuing to search for others. Nineteen bodies of murdered hostages are still believed to be inside Gaza.

Israeli officials, however, have rejected Hamas’s account, saying intelligence indicates the group is still withholding additional remains.

On Thursday, Hamas said recovering the remaining bodies could take “time,” alleging that some are buried deep in tunnels destroyed by Israeli forces or trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

