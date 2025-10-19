Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

President Trump Warns: Israel Could “Do It for Them” if Hamas Fails to Disarm Under Terms of Ceasefire

President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

President Donald Trump said Hamas has “promised” to disarm under the current Gaza ceasefire framework but acknowledged there is no fixed deadline for when that will occur.

“They promised they would,” Trump told Fox News in an interview conducted Friday and aired in full Sunday. Pressed on when the terror group must follow through, Trump replied, “It’s not a hard timeline, but it’s a line in my own mind. At a certain point, if they don’t do what they’re supposed to do, then we’ll have to do it for them.”

Asked if that meant a U.S. intervention, Trump said Washington would not send “boots on the ground,” suggesting instead that Israel could act “as a proxy” if Hamas fails to meet its commitments.

While Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan envisions Hamas disarming as part of a broader stabilization effort, the ceasefire agreement signed earlier this month in Egypt focuses only on the IDF withdrawal, a hostage–prisoner exchange, and humanitarian aid — not on disarmament or governance.

The president also addressed reports of Hamas executions of rival factions in Gaza, calling the group “very violent people” and describing the region as “a very violent part of the world.”

In the interview, Trump defended his revised Gaza reconstruction plan, which he said now encourages Gazans to remain in the Strip rather than relocate abroad — an apparent departure from his earlier, widely criticized proposal for neighboring Egypt and Jordan to host refugees.

“The whole thing is all rubble, so it’s not too hard to top that,” Trump said. “We’d build houses… paid for by the wealthiest countries” in the region.

Trump praised Arab states that have backed his plan, singling out Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, calling him a “fantastic man” and “very smart.” He said Qatar, one of the four mediating countries, “had great courage” in supporting the agreement despite regional risks.

Asked whether he had to pressure Doha to push Hamas toward the deal, Trump replied, “I didn’t have to make too much of a case because they are very smart people.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Iran Executes Man Convicted Of Spying For Mossad

HY”D: Two IDF Soldiers Murdered By Hamas Terrorists Who Emerged From Tunnels And Fired RPGs

IDF Launches New Wave of Airstrikes in Gaza, Pummeling Hamas After Attack on Israeli Troops [VIDEOS]

Israeli Father: My Son Was Beaten, Starved, and Hidden in 40 Locations Across Gaza

New Draft Bill Seeks to Raise Chareidi Enlistment While Protecting Full-Time Lomdei Torah

Lev Tahor Strikes Again: Families Who Left Cult Disappear to Central America on Simchas Torah

Netanyahu Orders “Firm Action” After Hamas Attack on IDF Troops in Rafah; Terror Group Denies Responsibility

Ronen Engel Hy”d Identified as One of Two Hostage Bodies Returned by Hamas

WATCH: Trump Felt Israel Was “Out of Control” After Botched Strike On Hamas Leadership In Qatar, Kushner Says

U.S. Warns of “Imminent” Hamas Attack on Gazans, Saying Any Violence Would Breach Cease-Fire