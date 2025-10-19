Nechama Is Only One Year Old and Already Battling Liver Cancer

Name: Nechama

Mother: Michal

Age: 1 year

Residence: Israel

Treatment Location: Houston, USA

Diagnosis: Liver cancer (Hepatoblastoma)

Nechama has been sick since she was just a few weeks old and has already survived twice after doctors lost hope. She has a very high chance of beating the disease, but the treatment spans over 20 months — with each cycle lasting 6 months.

Her mother is facing this battle alone but is fighting with everything she has and promised her daughter she will do whatever it takes to get her the treatment she needs.

