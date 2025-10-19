Trump Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and VP Vance to Visit Israel for Further Ceasefire Talks

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner are slated to arrive in Israel on Monday, followed by Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday, according to a U.S. official cited by the Times of Israel.

During their visit, the three officials are expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials to advance Washington’s ongoing Gaza ceasefire framework discussions.

The upcoming meetings have already affected Netanyahu’s schedule. The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday canceled hearings for the prime minister’s testimony in his corruption trial that were set for Monday and Tuesday, after Netanyahu cited “urgent diplomatic meetings.”

Netanyahu’s legal team told the court that he would also be unable to testify on Wednesday or Thursday due to Vance’s arrival and a swearing-in ceremony for incoming Shin Bet chief David Zini.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)