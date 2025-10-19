Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Airstrikes Killed at Least 45 in Gaza After Deadly Attack on Troops, Hamas-Run Officials Say

At least 45 people were killed in a wave of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run civil defense agency and local hospitals, which updated an earlier casualty count.

The IDF said it carried out strikes on “dozens of Hamas targets” following an attack by gunmen in southern Gaza that left two Israeli soldiers dead and three others wounded.

Mahmud Bassal, a spokesperson for the Hamas-run civil defense agency, told AFP that “at least 45 people were killed as a result of Israeli air strikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip.”

Four hospitals in the enclave confirmed the death toll to AFP, saying they had received both the dead and wounded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

