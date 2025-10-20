Rom Breskavsky: “They Tortured Me Only Because I’m A Jew; That Gave Me Strength”

Freed hostage Rom Breslavsky spoke with Ba’al Chessed Shai Graucher, who visited the released hostages along with US donors and gave them gifts.

In an emotional conversation, Breslavsky told Graucher that the realization that everything he endured was only due to this Jewish identity is what gave him strength to survive.

“They constantly spoke about their Muslim identity,” Breslavsky said. “We’re Jews. Look what happened to me, what they did to me—only because I’m a Jew.”

“A Jew needs to know he’s in a lofty place, that he’s different than a non-Jew. We need to strengthen our Jewish identity. I hope that Am Yisrael will remain strong and united.”

Breslavsky endured severe torture and brutal daily beatings for months. His mother, Tami, said that upon his return, he constantly repeated, “I’m a Jew.”

“I didn’t understand why he repeated ‘I’m Jewish’ and ‘I’m a strong Jew,'” she said. “It was extremely important to him to maintain his Jewish identity because they pressured him to convert to Islam and promised him that if he does, they’ll give him food and soap. But he adamantly refused.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)