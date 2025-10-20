AFTER 3 MONTHS: Rebbe’s Grandson Released From Military Prison

The avreich, Reb Aryeh Mordechai Rabinowitz, father of three and grandson of the Mishkenot HaRo’im Rebbe, was released from military prison on Monday after spending three long months in prison.

He had been arrested in July during a protest against the chillul kevarim at an ancient beis kevaros in Yehud and was transferred to the military police.

Around 30 hearings took place before the long-awaited release, which was obtained with the help of Reb Shimon Shisha—the shaliach of the Eida HaChareidis Beis Din and advocate for imprisoned bnei yeshivos—and attorney Menachem Shtauber, who worked tirelessly throughout the period to ease his conditions and ultimately secure his early release.

His Zeidy, the Mishkenot HaRo’im Rebbe, provided constant chizzuk, speaking to him often and strengthening him not to lose heart.

Many protests were held demanding his release, and community activists told B’Chadrei Chareidim that his release after only three months was remarkable siyata d’shmaya—beyond natural expectations.

