Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Eitan Horn Tearfully Relates: “I Fasted This Past Yom Kippur For The 1st Time In My Life”

Screenshot

Freed hostage Eitan Horn tearfully told Ba’al Chessed Shai Graucher about his decision to fast on Yom Kippur for the first time while still in the cruel clutches of Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

“It was the first time in my life that I fasted properly,” he said. “I told myself: this Yom Kippur, I’m going to fast—and it will happen. Shortly later—here I am.”

Eitan was taken into captivity along with his brother Yair, who was released in February 2025. The two brothers are now reunited with their third brother, Amos, and their parents.

Their mother, Ruti, spoke on Kan Moreshet about her long, painful journey until she was reunited with her sons.

“From the very first moment, I felt this is what would happen,” she said. “It took a long time, but they’re here. When Yair came back, it was amazing, but we still weren’t complete as long as Eitan wasn’t with us. Only now does my heart truly feel whole.”

Ruti described the first days after their return: “He’s home, everything’s fine. We’re all starting to recover. After so much time in captivity, every simple action—brushing your teeth or choosing what to eat—becomes something emotional. It’s a process of healing for all of us, not just for them.”

“There’s a lot of joyful crying,” she said. “I always told them we needed to send them strength so they’d come back alive. And now that it happened, they talk among themselves about things only they can understand. We just look at them and give thanks for this moment.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Police Chief Makes Dramatic Decision: Chareidi “Draft Dodgers” Will No Longer Be Arrested

CUOMO CLOSES IN: Poll Shows Ex-Governor Within Striking Distance of Mamdani if Sliwa Drops Out

Canadian PM Carney Says He Would Arrest Netanyahu If He Entered Canada

Iran Executes Man Convicted Of Spying For Mossad

HY”D: Two IDF Soldiers Murdered By Hamas Terrorists Who Emerged From Tunnels And Fired RPGs

IDF Launches New Wave of Airstrikes in Gaza, Pummeling Hamas After Attack on Israeli Troops [VIDEOS]

Israeli Father: My Son Was Beaten, Starved, and Hidden in 40 Locations Across Gaza

New Draft Bill Seeks to Raise Chareidi Enlistment While Protecting Full-Time Lomdei Torah

Lev Tahor Strikes Again: Families Who Left Cult Disappear to Central America on Simchas Torah

Netanyahu Orders “Firm Action” After Hamas Attack on IDF Troops in Rafah; Terror Group Denies Responsibility