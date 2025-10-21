Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

The Covert Shopping Trip In The Middle Of The Night

A glimpse of the covert shopping trip in the middle of the night

Overnight Sunday, 18 of the 20 hostages who returned to Israel on Hoshanah Rabba were treated to a three-hour private outing at the Ayalon Mall in Ramat Gan, which was closed especially for them, Mako reported.

At 10:00 p.m., selected store owners were notified that they would need to remain open while all regular customers were cleared from the premises. Employees were asked to hand over their cell phones, and the 18 freed hostages and their family members entered for a private, camera-free visit.

“They came out of captivity thin and frail,” a source said. “They don’t have clothes or shoes that fit them.”

The mall closed to the public around 9:30 or 10, and then they were brought in privately. The mall’s management gave them vouchers to shop for essentials at Fox, H&M, Foot Locker, and Renuar. H&M, Story, Opticana, and Foot Locker also opened for the hostages. Let’s just say all those chains will need to restock now,” he joked.

“All the workers and others who were there were required to keep everything confidential,” he added. “The whole visit was kept under the radar to respect their privacy and avoid any commotion. They really need their peace right now—to start doing normal things again, spend time with family, go shopping, and return to life.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

