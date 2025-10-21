Half Of Freed Hostages Meet In Tel Aviv With US Envoys Steve Witkoff And Jared Kushner

Roughly half of the hostages freed and returned to Israel last week met Tuesday morning in Tel Aviv with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner.

Among those who took part in the meeting were Omri Miran, Gal Berman, Ziv Berman, Yosef Chaim Ohana, Matan Angrest, Bar Kuperstein, Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen, and Eitan Horn — all recently discharged from the hospital after their return from Gaza.

Each of the released hostages speaks privately with Witkoff, some handing him gifts to show their appreciation for helping bring about their release, others hugging him tight.