Report: Hamas Directs Al Jazeera’s Gaza Coverage, Suppresses Internal Dissent

Newly uncovered documents from Gaza show that Hamas has been directly influencing the Qatari state-run network Al Jazeera’s coverage of events in Gaza, according to findings by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center.

The research center says Hamas’s media operatives coordinated with Al Jazeera editors to ensure coverage aligned with the terror group’s narrative and avoided any language that could “harm the image of the resistance.”

One 2022 document revealed that Hamas ordered Al Jazeera to avoid calling a deadly Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket explosion in Jabalya a “massacre,” since the blast was not caused by “the occupation.” The center reports that Al Jazeera’s newsroom management “positively responded” to the directive.

Another document reportedly detailed Hamas’s effort to set up a secure communication channel between its headquarters and Al Jazeera’s offices in Doha, enabling direct coordination during “emergency situations.” This system would allow Hamas’s military wing to issue real-time instructions on what stories to promote or suppress.

The intelligence center described the findings as rare and concrete proof of “systemic coordination” between a global media outlet and a designated terrorist organization.

Al Jazeera’s coverage has long echoed Hamas’s terminology — regularly referring to Hamas fighters as mujahideen (resistance fighters), and calling them shaheeds (martyrs) after their deaths.

According to the report, Al Jazeera journalists were also given exclusive access to Hamas’s vast underground tunnel system, further underscoring the close relationship between the network and the terror group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)