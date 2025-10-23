Attorney-General Continues War Against Chareidim With Another Decree

As bnei yeshivos are dragged to prison due to the “legal” decisions of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, she continues to invent new sanctions against the Chareidi public, now deciding to halt subsidies for technological studies for Chareidim.

According to the report, the decision is expected to affect roughly 2,700 Chareidi students who registered for courses toward engineering-technician degrees in the upcoming academic year.

Baharav-Miara claims that “following the Supreme Court ruling, there is no legal basis to continue subsidizing studies for Chareidim as long as the status of those required to enlist in the IDF has not been regulated.”

It should be noted that only this past Sunday, the Supreme Court approved the revocation of National Insurance benefits for bnei yeshivos who do not serve in the IDF, with the ruling set to take effect on January 1, 2026.

