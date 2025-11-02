Military Advocate General Found After Going Missing For Hours; Police Feared She Had Committed Suicide

Police forces have reportedly found the Military Advocate General, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, after contact with her was lost in the morning hours, prompting a large-scale search.

The search primarily centered around the Hof HaTzuk area of Tel Aviv. Her vehicle was found abandoned and still running near the beach. According to one report, a suicide letter left by the Military Advocate General was discovered.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit had put out a statement, saying, “In response to the reports regarding the search for the Military Advocate General, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the Chief of Staff, has instructed the Operations Directorate to use all available means at the IDF’s disposal in order to locate her as quickly as possible.”

Tomer-Yerushalmi was scheduled to be questioned in the coming days on suspicions of obstruction of justice, unauthorized removal of classified materials, and filing a false affidavit.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said today, “The incident at Sde Teiman caused enormous reputational damage to the State of Israel and the IDF, to our soldiers. It may be the most severe public relations attack Israel has faced since its founding. I can’t recall anything as intense or focused. This requires an independent, external investigation, and I expect that one will indeed be conducted.”

