Military Advocate General Found After Going Missing For Hours; Police Feared She Had Committed Suicide

Police forces have reportedly found the Military Advocate General, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, after contact with her was lost in the morning hours, prompting a large-scale search.
The search primarily centered around the Hof HaTzuk area of Tel Aviv. Her vehicle was found abandoned and still running near the beach. According to one report, a suicide letter left by the Military Advocate General was discovered.
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit had put out a statement, saying, “In response to the reports regarding the search for the Military Advocate General, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the Chief of Staff, has instructed the Operations Directorate to use all available means at the IDF’s disposal in order to locate her as quickly as possible.”
Tomer-Yerushalmi was scheduled to be questioned in the coming days on suspicions of obstruction of justice, unauthorized removal of classified materials, and filing a false affidavit.
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said today, “The incident at Sde Teiman caused enormous reputational damage to the State of Israel and the IDF, to our soldiers. It may be the most severe public relations attack Israel has faced since its founding. I can’t recall anything as intense or focused. This requires an independent, external investigation, and I expect that one will indeed be conducted.”
(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)
6 Responses
Evil wicked descendant of the erev rav. She has/had the din of a rodef. She was a coward through and through. She even took her own life just not to have to face the music. A rasha merusha till the very end. Pheh.
Update she has been found!
Food for thought – Aside from literally putting Jewish lives in danger to promote a progressive Leftist narrative, she is in charge of the system prosecuting Yeshiva ‘draft dodgers’…
Once she is captured for her escape attempt she should immediately be tried for treason; upon conviction she should be sentenced to a public hanging which shall be carried out by the State forthwith.
A left-wing extremist exactly like those in the West – except she was putting Jewish lives at risk. No regrets here at what she planned. Pity the State couldn’t afford the negative publicity to let her carry out her plan.
Who would fault her if she had committed suicide. She’s been dubbed a traitor and facing crimes of treason etc. All her life she worked to attain her badges of honor only to have forfeited it all in exchange for prison for life. Why wouldn’t she commit suicide!