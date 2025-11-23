TENTH FATALITY: Unvaccinated 18-Month-Old Dies of Measles in Teveriya; Tenth Fatality Since Outbreak Began

An 18-month-old baby who was not vaccinated against measles has died at the Northern Medical Center (Poriya) in Teveriya, hospital officials announced. This marks the tenth death since the measles outbreak began in May, most of them previously healthy, unvaccinated children.

According to the hospital, the infant arrived at the Emergency Department in extremely critical condition. Despite being placed on a ventilator and intensive efforts by medical teams, his condition continued to deteriorate, and doctors were ultimately forced to declare his death.

The Health Ministry says measles outbreaks are currently active in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Harish, Modi’in Illit, Nof HaGalil, Kiryat Gat, Ashdod, Safed, Netivot, Haifa, Tiberias, the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, and the community of Tekoa.

Officials stressed once again that measles is fully preventable through a safe and effective vaccine, and emphasized that seeking medical attention immediately when symptoms appear “saves lives.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)