White House: Updated Peace Draft Fully Addresses Ukraine’s Core Concerns in “Significant Step Forward”

The White House released a readout of peace talks in Geneva with the Ukrainian delegation. Ukraine said all key concerns security guarantees, economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation, and sovereignty were fully addressed in the latest draft, and that the revised framework now aligns with Ukraine’s national interests and offers credible, enforceable security mechanisms.

The U.S. team reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and emphasized President Trump’s goal of ending the war and securing a durable peace. Both sides called the meeting a “significant step forward” and agreed to continue consultations.