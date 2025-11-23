Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

White House: Updated Peace Draft Fully Addresses Ukraine’s Core Concerns in “Significant Step Forward”

The White House released a readout of peace talks in Geneva with the Ukrainian delegation. Ukraine said all key concerns security guarantees, economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation, and sovereignty were fully addressed in the latest draft, and that the revised framework now aligns with Ukraine’s national interests and offers credible, enforceable security mechanisms.

The U.S. team reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and emphasized President Trump’s goal of ending the war and securing a durable peace. Both sides called the meeting a “significant step forward” and agreed to continue consultations.

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

Former Defense Minister Gallant Forced From Home for Over a Year Due to Ongoing Security Threat

🚨 ELIMINATED: IDF Precision Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Leader Haytham Ali Tabatabai In Beirut Building

Defense Expert Warns: Hamas Is Rearming; Planning Attacks & Abductions

IDF Major Caught Smuggling Palestinians Into Israel [Video]

How Hamas Formed An Intelligence Puzzle That Stunned The IDF

SHOCK: Yemenite Shul in Central Israel Ransacked; Sifrei Kodesh Torn and Disgraced

LOVEFEST: Trump U-Turn, Says Mamdani Will Make NYC ‘Greater Than Ever Before’; Backs Off “Jihadist” Title

MAGA ROCKED: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Former Trump Loyalist, Says She is Resigning From Congress

Minutes Before Shabbos: A-G Files A “Shameful Request” To Supreme Court

A-G Blocks Reservist Law By Tying It To Chareidi Draft; Smotrich Fires Back: “How Dare She!”