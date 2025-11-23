Netanyahu Confirms Assassination of Top Hezbollah Commander: “We Will Not Let Them Rise Again” [VIDEO]

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made it official on Sunday night: the IDF has killed Ali Tabatabai, Hezbollah’s chief of staff and one of the most senior terrorist figures remaining in the organization after the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah. Calling him a “mass murderer” with “blood of Israelis and Americans on his hands,” Netanyahu said the strike proves Israel will not allow Hezbollah to recover from its recent military losses.

“Tabatabai served as a senior commander in the Radwan Force,” Netanyahu said, referring to the elite Hezbollah unit trained to invade northern Israel. “This is the force that prepared to conquer the Galilee and slaughter many of our citizens.” Tabatabai was also reportedly spearheading efforts to rebuild Hezbollah’s weapons capabilities.

The U.S. State Department previously placed a $5 million bounty on Tabatabai, citing his role in attacks targeting both Americans and Israelis.

Netanyahu praised Israeli forces for what he described as a “professional, accurate, and successful operation.” He vowed that under his leadership, Hezbollah will never be allowed to rebuild its military strength, declaring: “We will not allow it to pose a threat to the State of Israel again.”

Netanyahu also issued a warning to the Lebanese government, insisting it must honor its obligation to disarm Hezbollah if it wants peace and economic recovery.

“I expect the Government of Lebanon to fulfill its commitment to disarm Hezbollah,” he said. “Only in this way can a better future be made possible for every citizen in Lebanon.”

The statement comes after months of diplomatic and military pressure on Beirut, including quiet signals from Israel that reconstruction aid may be conditioned on restraining the Iran-backed militia.

Netanyahu used the moment to applaud U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. The controversial move could trigger sanctions and criminal prosecutions against groups linked to the Islamist movement.

“This is an organization that endangers stability throughout the Middle East and also beyond,” Netanyahu said, noting Israel already bans part of the movement and is “working to complete this action soon.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)