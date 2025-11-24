Advertise
Hamas Begging Countries to Take Trapped Fighters — And Everyone Is Saying No

Channel 12 reports that Hamas has spent the past week quietly reaching out to multiple countries, seeking asylum for 100–200 of its operatives who are currently trapped in tunnels beneath Rafah — in an area now under IDF control. Every country approached has rejected the request, Israeli officials say.

According to the report, Hamas turned to Turkey as well as several unnamed African nations. All contacts were made with Israel’s knowledge.

Under President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan — which Israel has endorsed — Hamas must disarm and give up control of Gaza. The proposal includes an option for fighters who choose to leave the Strip to do so safely. But so far, no country has agreed to take them in.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

