Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Undercover Intelligence Officer Tied to October 7 Collapse Expelled From Mossad and IDF

ZAKA workers put the body of a Hamas terrorist into a body bag on Kibbutz Be'eri, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP/Baz Ratner)

A senior Israeli intelligence officer tied to the failures that enabled the October 7 Hamas massacre will be forced out of both the IDF and the Mossad.

The Prime Minister’s Office on Monday confirmed that the officer, identified only as Brig. Gen. “Gimmel,” will be dismissed from the Mossad after IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered his ouster from the military. The move follows an internal assessment concluding that his decisions and oversight contributed to the catastrophic collapse of Israeli preparedness on the deadly day.

Gimmel headed the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate’s Operational Division during the October 7, 2023 attack, which left 1,200 people dead and saw hundreds taken hostage after Hamas-led forces breached Israel’s southern border. Following the war’s outbreak, he was later transferred on loan to the Mossad.

On Sunday, Lt. Gen. Zamir announced that Gimmel would be removed from the IDF over his role in the failures. One day later, Mossad Director David Barnea endorsed the decision and ruled that Gimmel would not continue in the country’s top spy agency either.

The unprecedented dual dismissal reflects intensifying demands for accountability across Israel’s defense establishment. While leaders have vowed to focus first on defeating Hamas, pressure is mounting from grieving families, reservists, and lawmakers to address the systemic failures that left the country exposed to its worst attack in decades.

By removing a senior intelligence commander from both agencies, Israel appears to be signaling that responsibility for October 7 will not be confined to lower-level officers — and that consequences will reach the top tiers of national security leadership.

The Prime Minister’s Office offered no further comment on whether additional dismissals are expected.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

Backtracking Mayor-Elect Mamdani Condemns Vile Antisemitic Protest Outside Shul After Facing Fire

11th Death: Unvaccinated Jerusalem Toddler Dies From Measles

Over 24 Hours Later: PM: “Israel Views Delay Of Hostage’s Transfer With Great Severity”

Terrorist Who Murdered Gideon Peri, H’YD Is Eliminated

After 18-Month Manhunt: Terrorist Who Murdered 2 Soldiers Is Eliminated [Video]

Massive Floods In Israel: 2 Months’ Worth Of Rain In Hours; Dozens Rescued

Satmar Rebbe Of Kiryas Yoel To Give $5 Million In Eretz Yisroel To Mosdos Who Don’t Take Money From Israel

Tragedy in Modi’in Illit: 11-Year-Old Suddenly Niftar Hours After Father Gets Up From Shiva For Father

MK Tzvi Sukkot’s U.S. Visa Delayed After Embassy Flags Ongoing Police Investigation

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion’s Car Attacked in Meah Shearim; Rear Window Smashed by Rioters