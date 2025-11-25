Undercover Intelligence Officer Tied to October 7 Collapse Expelled From Mossad and IDF

A senior Israeli intelligence officer tied to the failures that enabled the October 7 Hamas massacre will be forced out of both the IDF and the Mossad.

The Prime Minister’s Office on Monday confirmed that the officer, identified only as Brig. Gen. “Gimmel,” will be dismissed from the Mossad after IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered his ouster from the military. The move follows an internal assessment concluding that his decisions and oversight contributed to the catastrophic collapse of Israeli preparedness on the deadly day.

Gimmel headed the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate’s Operational Division during the October 7, 2023 attack, which left 1,200 people dead and saw hundreds taken hostage after Hamas-led forces breached Israel’s southern border. Following the war’s outbreak, he was later transferred on loan to the Mossad.

On Sunday, Lt. Gen. Zamir announced that Gimmel would be removed from the IDF over his role in the failures. One day later, Mossad Director David Barnea endorsed the decision and ruled that Gimmel would not continue in the country’s top spy agency either.

The unprecedented dual dismissal reflects intensifying demands for accountability across Israel’s defense establishment. While leaders have vowed to focus first on defeating Hamas, pressure is mounting from grieving families, reservists, and lawmakers to address the systemic failures that left the country exposed to its worst attack in decades.

By removing a senior intelligence commander from both agencies, Israel appears to be signaling that responsibility for October 7 will not be confined to lower-level officers — and that consequences will reach the top tiers of national security leadership.

The Prime Minister’s Office offered no further comment on whether additional dismissals are expected.

