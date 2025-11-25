SEE IT: Armed Robbery Thwarted by Smoke Defense System in Ofakim Jewelry Store

A gang of at least four masked men armed with crowbars attempted to rob a newly opened jewelry store in Ofakim on Tuesday, but were forced to flee empty-handed after an employee triggered a defensive gas and smoke system that blinded the intruders.

Security video shows the robbers smashing through the store’s front glass door and forcing their way inside. Two employees were present at the time. One escaped to a side room, while the other stayed in the store and ran to the cash register to press a panic button. Within seconds, the store filled with thick smoke and gas, rendering the assailants unable to see the jewelry display cases they had begun striking.

Disoriented and unable to continue the robbery, the masked attackers fled to a waiting getaway vehicle and sped off. Police have not confirmed whether arrests have been made.

This failed heist is the third robbery attempt in the same commercial center in just two months, according to local journalist and Ofakim resident Simi Spolter, raising growing concerns among business owners and residents about deteriorating security in the area.

MK Almog Cohen, a resident of Ofakim and a member of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s party, sharply condemned the situation following the incident.

“Zero governance, zero fear. There is no police in Israel! This situation cannot continue!” he said.

The robbery attempt comes amid nationwide complaints about police staffing shortages and a rise in organized theft targeting businesses.

