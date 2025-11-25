Advertise
Hamas & Hezbollah: Dangerous New Alliance Between Terror Groups In Lebanon

File photo. Hezbollah Radwan terrorists training in Southern Lebanon close to the Israeli border. (AP/Hassan Ammar)

Hamas and Hezbollah have formed an unprecedented and dangerous military partnership in Lebanon, Kan News reported on Monday evening.

According to the report, entire Hamas companies—hundreds of terrorists—have been assigned by Hamas’s military wing to integrate into Hezbollah’s Radwan unit in preparation for joint action against Israel.

Sources say that Hezbollah agreed to the integration due to its current weakened state, while Hamas has been steadily expanding its presence in Lebanon, including increased rocket production. The main hubs of Hamas activity in Lebanon are Tyre, Sidon, and Tripoli.

Israel is working to curb Hamas’s growing presence in Lebanon. Just last week, the IDF struck a Hamas recruitment center in Sidon.

An IDF spokesperson said the strike targeted terrorists training at a Hamas facility in the Ain al-Hilweh area of southern Lebanon. Ain al-Hilweh is the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.

“The military compound that was attacked was used by Hamas terrorists for training and preparation to plan and carry out terror operations against IDF forces and the State of Israel,” the IDF spokesperson said.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

