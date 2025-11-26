Advertise
WILD FOOTAGE: Military Police Try To Arrest Ben Torah, Protesters Overturn Police Car, 3 Arrested

The overturned police car.

The Military Police arrived at the home of a ben yeshivah overnight Tuesday, again from the Sephardi community, in Ramat Gan—near Bnei Brak.

Hotlines associated with Peleg Yerushalmi alerted hundreds of protesters, who arrived at the scene and confronted the police. Clashes ensued, and the protesters overturned a Miliatry Police car.  Eventually, Border Police forces rescued the Military Police forces from the area.

A statement from the police said, “The police acted tonight to disperse an illegal demonstration in Ramat Gan and arrested two people. A report was received of protesters gathering on Meir Baal HaNes Street in Ramat Gan, against the backdrop of Military Police activity in the area, along with attempts to harm the forces.”

“Dan District officers quickly arrived at the scene and began dispersing the rioters and extracting the Military Police teams. The rioters continued gathering at the location, causing damage to Military Police vehicles and overturning a vehicle. The officers worked to disperse the protest and arrested two suspects, who were brought in for questioning at the police station.”

The overturned police car. Photo: Shalom Assayag

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

