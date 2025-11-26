Massive Siyum Bavli And Yerushalmi Event Held at Yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

A remarkable gathering took place on Tuesday at Yeshivas Mir in Yerushalayim, where thousands of talmidim celebrated the completion Talmud Bavli and Yerushalmi learned l’ilui nishmas the late Roshei Yeshiva Z”tl, including Hagaon HaRav Nosson Tzvi Finkel Z”tl.

The event was attended by the Roshei HaYeshiva, together with thousands of current talmidim and alumni. Also present were hundreds of participants of the Yeshiva’s annual Yarchei Kallah program who are currently filling the beis medrash to capacity.

VIDEO & PHOTOS FOR YWN BY SHUKI LERER