Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Massive Siyum Bavli And Yerushalmi Event Held at Yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

A remarkable gathering took place on Tuesday at Yeshivas Mir in Yerushalayim, where thousands of talmidim celebrated the completion Talmud Bavli and Yerushalmi learned l’ilui nishmas the late Roshei Yeshiva Z”tl, including Hagaon HaRav Nosson Tzvi Finkel Z”tl.

The event was attended by the Roshei HaYeshiva, together with thousands of current talmidim and alumni. Also present were hundreds of participants of the Yeshiva’s annual Yarchei Kallah program who are currently filling the beis medrash to capacity.

VIDEO & PHOTOS FOR YWN BY SHUKI LERER

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

Going Away for Shabbos? Leave Early — The Highways Will Be Jammed Due to Thanksgiving

Ben Yeshiva from Beit Shemesh Arrested For “Draft Dodging”

IDF Officials Warn: “Israel Must Disarm Hamas; Trump Plan Not Working”

HY’D: Body Of Hostage Dror Or Identified; Remains Of Two Hostages Still In Gaza

Mothers’ Cries: “They Took My Son Handcuffed By His Hands & Feet, Like A Terrorist”

HEATED MEETING: Trump Presses, MBS Refuses Israel Deal Without Palestinian Statehood Plan

Obsessed AG To PM: “Urgently Advance Sanctions Against Bnei Torah; I’m Here To Help You”

Rep. Elise Stefanik Secures Key Republican Endorsement from Rep. Mike Lawler in 2026 NY Governor Race

“COMPLETELY MADE UP”: White House Rejects Report Claiming Trump May Remove FBI Director Kash Patel

“Disgusting Filth On Our Soil:” Belgian Judicial System Blocks Deportation Of Oct. 7 Terrorist