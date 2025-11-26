4 Jews Injured, 1 Seriously, After Arabs With Clubs Attack Them In Gush Etzion

Dozens of Palestinians from the village of Arab Ar Rashayida attacked Jewish shepherds near the yishuv of Ma’ale Amos on Wednesday morning.

The attackers threw stones, beat the Jews with clubs, and stole livestock from the Jewish herd.

The severe incident is one of numerous recent incidents that go unreported, with left-wing media outlets reporting only about the “violence of Jewish settlers”—a phenomenon that exists but in an infinitesimal amount in comparison to Arab violence.

The incident began around 9:00 a.m., when the Palestinians arrived from several directions and attacked two shepherds who were in the pasture areas. One of the Jewish shepherds was beaten with a club and sustained serious injuries, and another shepherd was hit in the head by stones and managed to call security forces and residents from the area.

Residents who arrived to help also came under attack, and two were injured. The Arabs also smashed the windows of two SUVs.

IDF and police forces who arrived at the scene used riot dispersal means but did not use live fire against the attackers and did not arrest suspects at the scene. The Arabs took the stolen flock to their village, and it has not yet been returned.

One of the shepherds was evacuated to the hospital by MDA with serious injuries.

In another recent incident, a Jewish driver narrowly escaped death when Arabs attacked him with stones from close range in the Chevron area:

The Jewish shepherds slammed the security forces: “This is already the second attack in recent weeks on our shepherds, and the security system continues to treat the Arab rioters as if they were peaceful demonstrators. The blood of the shepherds has been simply abandoned, and the police stand idly by.”

“No suspects were arrested from the previous attack two weeks ago, and the villagers apparently understood the message. Today’s serious event is a watershed moment. The IDF and the Israel Police must arrest the dozens of attackers today and turn this murderous village upside down, house by house. If the abandonment continues, the next disaster, chalilah, is just around the corner.”

Bentzion Ben-Davidi, a member of the Shomron Regional Council, stated: “Tell me more about ‘settler violence.’ I am the first to condemn violence and anarchism when it comes from ‘my side’ because that is not our way, and on the contrary, it only serves our enemies.”

“But enough with the hypocritical and false incitement campaign that cries out over graffiti on a mosque wall and stays silent in the face of life-threatening violence day after day throughout Yehuda and Shomron.”

“Your silence in the face of such Arab riots against Jewish herders denies you the right to shout when violence meets an Arab herder.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)