Israel Warns Hezbollah Is Rebuilding as U.S. and Israeli Patience “Runs Out”; Netanyahu Convenes Emergency Security Meeting

Israeli defense officials are warning that both Jerusalem and Washington are approaching the limits of their patience as Hezbollah rapidly rebuilds its military capabilities while the Lebanese Army looks the other way. Speaking to The Jerusalem Post on Thursday, the officials accused Lebanon of allowing the Iranian-backed terror group to restore missile stockpiles, smuggle weapons across the Syrian border, and reestablish command bases in direct violation of the ceasefire agreement.

“Hezbollah is recovering day by day, and patience — both Israel’s and America’s — is beginning to run out, which may lead to an escalation in activity,” one senior official said, stressing that Israel may soon be forced to intensify military action along the northern border if nothing changes.

The remarks came on the same day Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an urgent security meeting focused on Lebanon. The session, held exactly one year after the ceasefire took effect, was attended by a small group of cabinet members, senior IDF commanders, and Defense Minister Israel Katz. Discussions centered on Hezbollah’s growing arsenal and the Lebanese Army’s refusal to rein in the organization despite United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which prohibits Hezbollah from operating south of the Litani River.

Hours before the meeting, Israeli Air Force jets carried out strikes on weapons storage facilities, launch sites, and additional Hezbollah infrastructure throughout southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, roughly twenty munitions were dropped on ten targets as part of ongoing efforts to prevent the group from rebuilding capabilities destroyed during the past year. Israeli military data released Thursday revealed that more than 370 Hezbollah operatives have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect, and approximately 1,200 targeted operations have been conducted to disrupt the group’s attempts to rearm.

Tensions rose further this week following the assassination of Hezbollah’s chief of staff, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, prompting the terror group to release a defiant statement claiming Lebanon has the right to “do whatever is necessary to stop the enemy.” The group accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and insisted that it will protect the country’s sovereignty — even as it continues to stockpile weapons in direct violation of the agreement.

Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun, issued a separate statement marking the ceasefire anniversary. He claimed that Israel, not Hezbollah, is undermining the agreement and insisted that “the Lebanese Army has completely fulfilled its duties” in southern Lebanon. Israeli and U.S. officials reject this assertion, arguing that Hezbollah has operated freely for months while Lebanon turns a blind eye.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)