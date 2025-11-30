Massive Siyum On Seder Moed By “Oraysa” Organization [PHOTOS]

Advertise
Grand Siyum on Seder Moed Held by “Oraysa” at D-City With Participation of Gedolei Yisroel [PHOTOS]

A major celebration marking the completion of Seder Moed by the “Oreyta” organization was held at the D-City halls, drawing the participation of leading Gedolei Yisroel and hundreds of participants.

The uplifting event, produced by Eliezer Maklev, featured powerful divrei chizuk and a heartfelt atmosphere of kavod haTorah as Yidden from across the country joined together to honor the milestone of completing an entire seder of Shas.

The evening was documented by photographer Shmuelik Korlansky for YWN, capturing the celebration, the emotion, and the kavod shown to the Torah and its learners.

