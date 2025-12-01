Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Palestinian Authority Continues To Funnel Payments To Terrorists

FILE - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has continued to transfer “pay to slay” payments to terrorists and their families despite PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s public promise to end all stipends to terrorists, the UK’s Telegraph reported.

Abbas personally reassured UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that the PA would completely cease all terrorist stipend payments. In reality, however, the PA has simply shifted the payments to an indirect mechanism that continues to financially support those who murdered or attempted to murder Jews.

According to the report, the payments are transferred through a newly branded “welfare initiative” called PNEEI, described publicly as a needs-based social assistance program. In practice, it allows money to be funneled to the families of terrorists under a different label.

European Union officials have also uncovered evidence that the PA has not abandoned its pay-for-slay policy, despite its commitments to European governments as part of diplomatic efforts toward recognition of a Palestinian state.

The European Commission is demanding an explanation and has formally asked the PA to clarify the structure of the new program and whether it serves as a disguised continuation of the longstanding policy of paying terrorists.

European officials are now awaiting an official reply amid growing concerns that funds are being rerouted under social support pretenses.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Ben Torah Released After 4.5 Months In Solitary Confinement

Leftist Campaign Against Pardon For PM Begins: Fierce Attacks On President Herzog

Thousands Gather With Reb Meilich In Yerushalayim To Mark Yartzheit Of “Bas Ayin” [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

WATCH: Satmar Rebbe Of Kiryas Yoel Says He Saw The “Hefkeyrus” Of American Bochurim Studying In Eretz Yisroel

“Say Free Palestine”: Staten Island Skincare Founder Sparks Outrage After Bragging About Humiliating Jewish Couple [SEE THE VIDEO]

DHS Data Shows 5,000 Afghans Flagged for National Security Risks After Biden’s 2021 Evacuation

DRAMA IN RAFAH: Hamas Commander & Deputy Who Led Oct. 7 Squad Eliminated

CHASDEI HASHEM: Israeli Security Forces Foil Imminent Terror Attack

IDF: Serious Concerns About UNIFIL Collaborating With Hezbollah

🚨 NETANYAHU FILES OFFICIAL REQUEST FOR PRESIDENTIAL PARDON