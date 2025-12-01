Palestinian Authority Continues To Funnel Payments To Terrorists

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has continued to transfer “pay to slay” payments to terrorists and their families despite PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s public promise to end all stipends to terrorists, the UK’s Telegraph reported.

Abbas personally reassured UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that the PA would completely cease all terrorist stipend payments. In reality, however, the PA has simply shifted the payments to an indirect mechanism that continues to financially support those who murdered or attempted to murder Jews.

According to the report, the payments are transferred through a newly branded “welfare initiative” called PNEEI, described publicly as a needs-based social assistance program. In practice, it allows money to be funneled to the families of terrorists under a different label.

European Union officials have also uncovered evidence that the PA has not abandoned its pay-for-slay policy, despite its commitments to European governments as part of diplomatic efforts toward recognition of a Palestinian state.

The European Commission is demanding an explanation and has formally asked the PA to clarify the structure of the new program and whether it serves as a disguised continuation of the longstanding policy of paying terrorists.

European officials are now awaiting an official reply amid growing concerns that funds are being rerouted under social support pretenses.

