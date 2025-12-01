Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

After International Outrage: Dublin Drops Plan To Rename Herzog Park

ormer Israeli President Chaim Herzog (Photo: GPO) (Photos compiled by Ynet)

The Dublin City Council has decided to withdraw its plan to remove the name of “Herzog Park,” named after Israel’s sixth President Chaim Herzog.

The council planned on renaming the park—located next to the country’s only Jewish school—as “Free Palestine Park” or “Hind Rajab Park,” after a girl killed in Gaza.

The revocation of the move came after widespread condemnation of the plan abroad and at home and public statements against it by the country’s prime minister, deputy prime minister, and foreign affairs minister.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam said the council’s chief executive intends to pull the motion that was due to go before the full council on Monday due to “insufficient information” contained in the report to allow councillors to make an “informed decision” and other administrative issues.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Ben Torah Released After 4.5 Months In Solitary Confinement

Leftist Campaign Against Pardon For PM Begins: Fierce Attacks On President Herzog

Thousands Gather With Reb Meilich In Yerushalayim To Mark Yartzheit Of “Bas Ayin” [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

WATCH: Satmar Rebbe Of Kiryas Yoel Says He Saw The “Hefkeyrus” Of American Bochurim Studying In Eretz Yisroel

“Say Free Palestine”: Staten Island Skincare Founder Sparks Outrage After Bragging About Humiliating Jewish Couple [SEE THE VIDEO]

DHS Data Shows 5,000 Afghans Flagged for National Security Risks After Biden’s 2021 Evacuation

DRAMA IN RAFAH: Hamas Commander & Deputy Who Led Oct. 7 Squad Eliminated

CHASDEI HASHEM: Israeli Security Forces Foil Imminent Terror Attack

IDF: Serious Concerns About UNIFIL Collaborating With Hezbollah

🚨 NETANYAHU FILES OFFICIAL REQUEST FOR PRESIDENTIAL PARDON