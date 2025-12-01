After International Outrage: Dublin Drops Plan To Rename Herzog Park

The Dublin City Council has decided to withdraw its plan to remove the name of “Herzog Park,” named after Israel’s sixth President Chaim Herzog.

The council planned on renaming the park—located next to the country’s only Jewish school—as “Free Palestine Park” or “Hind Rajab Park,” after a girl killed in Gaza.

The revocation of the move came after widespread condemnation of the plan abroad and at home and public statements against it by the country’s prime minister, deputy prime minister, and foreign affairs minister.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam said the council’s chief executive intends to pull the motion that was due to go before the full council on Monday due to “insufficient information” contained in the report to allow councillors to make an “informed decision” and other administrative issues.

