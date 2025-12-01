Major IDF Manhunt Underway Following Suspected Ramming Attack Near Chevron

A suspected Palestinian ramming attack near Chevron has triggered a major response from the IDF, after a vehicle struck an Israeli woman standing at the Alon Road junction on Route 60 and fled the scene.

According to initial reports, the victim was hit without warning and left on the roadside as the driver sped away. Emergency responders evacuated her for treatment, and she is reported to be in stable condition.

Within minutes, the IDF deployed large numbers of troops to the area. Forces raced toward the Yehuda Junction sector, where soldiers reportedly opened fire at the fleeing vehicle before launching an extensive manhunt across the surrounding region.

Military officials confirmed that wide-scale searches are underway as units scour roads, residential areas, and open terrain in pursuit of the suspect. Security forces have also reinforced checkpoints along Route 60, a corridor that has seen repeated attacks in recent years.

The IDF said updates will be released as the operation continues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)