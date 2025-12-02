Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Injured In Stabbing Attack In Ateret

Scene of the attack. MDA

A terrorist stabbed two Israelis on Tuesday morning near a spring located outside the yishuv of Ateret in the Shomron, lightly wounding them.

IDF forces neutralized the terrorist.

The IDF stated, “A short time ago, following a report received about a suspect near the yishuv of Ateret in the Binyamin Brigade, IDF forces rushed to the area. While checking the suspect, he began to stab the soldier, who responded with fire and eliminated him. Further details are under investigation.”

The MDA spokesperson stated, “A report was received at 7:34 a.m. about two young men in their 20s who were attacked on Route 465 near Ateret. MDA paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating them to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. They are in mild condition.”

The attack came only hours after a car ramming attack near Chevron on Sunday night that lightly injured a female soldier. A manhunt was launched, and overnight Monday, forces from the 202nd Paratrooper Battalion eliminated the terrorist who carried out the attack.

With the assistance of the Shin Bet, the terrorist was found hiding inside a vehicle hours after the attack. He was eliminated after he attempted to carry out another ramming attack against the soldiers.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Colombia Expels Entire Lev Tahor Cult; 26 Individuals – Including 17 Children – Now En Route to U.S.

Major IDF Manhunt Underway Following Ramming Attack Near Chevron Leaving Female Soldier Injured

Son of Senior Hamas Leader Ghazi Hamad Reportedly Killed While Attempting to Flee Rafah Tunnel

Mystery MRIs Revealed: Trump’s Doctor Says Heart and Abdominal Scans Were Routine, “Perfectly Normal”

Doctors Consider Leaving Bullet in IDF Soldier’s Heart After Emergency Surgery Following Syria Gunfight

DAMNING REPORT: Israel Air Force Suffered “Severe Failures” on Oct. 7 Amid Broken Communications, Delayed Strikes, and Paralyzing Command Culture

The Cruel Way Turkey Tried To Save Hamas Terrorists In Rafah

“Do Not Destabilize Syria”: Trump Issues Stern Warning to Israel, Heaps Praise on Syria’s Former Terrorist Leader

Porush: “Why Is Racist AG Harming Only Lomdei Torah? What About The Many Bedouin, Druze Evaders?”

Herzog Responds To Leftist Campaign: “Violent Discourse Won’t Influence Me”