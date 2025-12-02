TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Injured In Stabbing Attack In Ateret

A terrorist stabbed two Israelis on Tuesday morning near a spring located outside the yishuv of Ateret in the Shomron, lightly wounding them.

IDF forces neutralized the terrorist.

The IDF stated, “A short time ago, following a report received about a suspect near the yishuv of Ateret in the Binyamin Brigade, IDF forces rushed to the area. While checking the suspect, he began to stab the soldier, who responded with fire and eliminated him. Further details are under investigation.”

The MDA spokesperson stated, “A report was received at 7:34 a.m. about two young men in their 20s who were attacked on Route 465 near Ateret. MDA paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating them to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. They are in mild condition.”

The attack came only hours after a car ramming attack near Chevron on Sunday night that lightly injured a female soldier. A manhunt was launched, and overnight Monday, forces from the 202nd Paratrooper Battalion eliminated the terrorist who carried out the attack.

With the assistance of the Shin Bet, the terrorist was found hiding inside a vehicle hours after the attack. He was eliminated after he attempted to carry out another ramming attack against the soldiers.

