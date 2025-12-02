Advertise
Terrorist Who Injured IDF Soldier In Ramming Attack Is Eliminated

The terrorist was eliminated in the vehicle he used to committ the attack.

The terrorist who committed a car ramming attack near Chevron on Monday night, lightly injuring a female soldier, was eliminated overnight Monday, hours after the attack.

A manhunt was launched immediately after the attack, and with the assistance of the Shin Bet, the terrorist was found in Chevron, hiding inside the vehicle he used to carry out the attack.

IDF forces from the 202nd Paratrooper Battalion eliminated him after he tried to commit another ramming attack against the soldiers during the arrest operation.

Soldiers at the scene of the ramming attack on Monday night. (IDF spokesperson)

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

