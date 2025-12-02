Report: US Warns Iraq About Imminent Israeli Operation Against Hezbollah

US special envoy Tom Barrack sent a message to the Iraqi government stating that Israel plans to carry out an imminent operation in Lebanon aimed at disarming Hezbollah, the Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reported on Monday.

According to the report, Barrack warned Baghdad to avoid any escalation in the region and to refrain from involvement. He added that Israel would strike inside Iraq if pro-Iranian militias there intervened.

Kan News reported on Motzei Shabbos that Israel complained to the US about the Lebanese army’s failure to disarm Hezbollah. The US conveyed a message to the Lebanese government that if the Lebanese army does not act effectively against Hezbollah, the Israeli Air Force will significantly increase the scope of its strikes in Lebanon, including in areas it has so far refrained from attacking due to demands from the Trump administration.

The report noted that Israel initially wanted to set a deadline for the Lebanese government to complete Hezbollah’s disarmament but is now waiting for a decision from Washington. US Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus is scheduled to visit Israel and Lebanon this week.

The Israeli threat, along with the Trump administration’s anger at the Lebanese government, resulted in unusual footage over the weekend: the Lebanese army invited journalists into Hezbollah’s tunnels in southern Lebanon to demonstrate its efforts against Hezbollah.

Last month, Israel eliminated four Radwan Force terrorists in southern Lebanon and threatened Lebanon with a return to war if the government continues to ignore its commitment to disarm Hezbollah.

The Hezbollah terror group is deeply rooted in Lebanon and has ties with the Lebanese army. Israeli media outlets reported last week that the IDF has identified growing cooperation between the Lebanese Armed Forces and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.