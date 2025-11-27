Advertise
Lebanese Army Is Aiding Hezbollah’s Terror Activities In Lebanon

Lebanese army soldiers walk by destroyed cars at the site where an Israeli airstrike hit a building, in Barja village, south of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

The IDF has identified growing cooperation between the Lebanese Armed Forces and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Israeli defense officials believe that Lebanese Army soldiers transferred Hezbollah equipment in their army vehicles in certain cases.

Additionally, the Lebanese army is turning a blind eye to the entry of engineering machinery into areas used by Hezbollah—in direct violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The report is hardly surprising, as previous reports have exposed extensive collaboration between the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah. Dozens of Lebanese military officials leaked sensitive information on the IDF’s movements from the first days of the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Hamas is rearming in Gaza and bolstering its presence in Lebanon and collaborating with Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad is turning Syria into the next military front against Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

