Israeli Man from Ashkelon Arrested for Suspected Spying for Iran

Authorities arrest Israeli man from Ashkelon suspected of spying for Iran

• 37-year-old Amir Malka, from Ashkelon, was arrested last month after a months-long investigation by the Shin Bet and Israeli Police.

• He is suspected of maintaining prolonged contact with Iranian intelligence agents.

• Authorities say he carried out assignments for them over a period of months.

• He allegedly received several thousand dollars in exchange for his activities.

• Officials have not disclosed the nature of the assignments.

• Charges are expected to be filed today at the Be’er Sheva District Court.