Leave a Reply

Prime Minister Netanyahu has selected Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, his military secretary, to serve as the next director of the Mossad.

His appointment will be submitted to the advisory committee that reviews senior appointments, and he is expected to replace Mossad Director David Barnea, whose term ends in June 2026.

Gofman previously served in the Armored Corps and commanded the 7th Armored Brigade, the Etzion Brigade, the 143rd Division, and the 210th Division on the Syrian border.

Netanyahu praised his operational abilities, judgment, discretion, and the significant role he has played during the war.