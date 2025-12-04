1,000 American Christian Pastors Visit Kosel, Place Notes Bearing Names of Nova Festival Victims

In an unprecedented visit, approximately 1,000 Christian pastors, community leaders, and religious figures from across the United States arrived Thursday evening at the Kosel to pray and express solidarity with the people of Israel.

The delegation was welcomed by the Rabbi of the Kosel and Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who briefed them on the deep significance of the sacred site as a center of prayer, longing, and hope for the Jewish people throughout the generations. He thanked the visitors for their unwavering support for Israel during this challenging time.

A deeply emotional moment came when the members of the delegation placed notes between the stones of the Kosel containing the names of the victims of the Nova music festival, who were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7th. Rabbi Rabinowitz joined the pastors in a special prayer for the elevation of the victims’ souls, for the comfort and peace of their families, and for the safety of IDF soldiers and security forces.

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz stated: “Standing here before the stones of the Kotel alongside our faithful friends from around the world is a fulfillment of the prophecy of Yishaya Hanavi: ‘כי ביתי בית תפילה ייקרא לכל העמים’, ‘For My house shall be called a house of prayer for all nations.’ Especially during this difficult time for the people of Israel, you show what true friendship means. By placing notes with the names of the October 7th victims between the stones of this holy place, you share in our pain, our prayers, and our hope. We remember and value your steadfast support and the bridges of love and faith you continue to build.”

