Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Appoints Maj. Gen. Roni Numa to Review ‘Jericho Wall’ Intel Document

IDF Chief Appoints Maj. Gen. (res.) Roni Numa to Review ‘Jericho Wall’ Intelligence Document

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has appointed Maj. Gen. (res.) Roni Numa to examine the “Jericho Wall” document, an assessment tied to Hamas’ deception efforts before the October 7 attack that was never formally reviewed.

• Numa, a former Central Command chief, oversaw assistance to the Haredi community during COVID-19 and led infrastructure repairs around Gaza.

• Zamir announced the appointment while presenting his summary of an expert committee’s review of the IDF’s October 7 inquiries and the directives for long-term planning.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 FIVE YEARS LATER: FBI Nabs Suspect In Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Case

Supreme Court Tries To Limit Justice Minister Levin’s Authority

Turkish Hackers Target Israir in Attempted Data Heist; Passport and Ticket Info Possibly Exposed

3 WEEKS LATER: Disgraced MAG To Be Released From Hospital, Interrogated

Gazan Militia Head Who Worked With Israel To Fight Hamas Killed In Gunfight

Netanyahu Selects Military Secretary Roman Gofman As The Next Mossad Chief

Arabs Arrested After Photographing Home Of Minister’s Mother In The Jewish Quarter

ONE HOSTAGE LEFT: Israel Identifies Latest Body Returned as Thai Hostage Sudthisak Rinthalak

GLOBAL COOLING? Nationwide Arctic Blast Poised to Shatter Records as 200 Million Americans Brace for Brutal Cold

MAILBAG: We Love Gedolim and Daas Torah – Until They Dare To Disagree With Us