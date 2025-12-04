IDF Appoints Maj. Gen. Roni Numa to Review ‘Jericho Wall’ Intel Document

IDF Chief Appoints Maj. Gen. (res.) Roni Numa to Review ‘Jericho Wall’ Intelligence Document

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has appointed Maj. Gen. (res.) Roni Numa to examine the “Jericho Wall” document, an assessment tied to Hamas’ deception efforts before the October 7 attack that was never formally reviewed.

• Numa, a former Central Command chief, oversaw assistance to the Haredi community during COVID-19 and led infrastructure repairs around Gaza.

• Zamir announced the appointment while presenting his summary of an expert committee’s review of the IDF’s October 7 inquiries and the directives for long-term planning.