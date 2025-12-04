Advertise
Israel Sends Delegation to Cairo in Final Push to Recover Last Hostage’s Remains

Israel dispatched a high-level delegation to Cairo on Sunday for an urgent round of talks aimed at securing the return of the final deceased hostage held in Gaza, Ran Gvili hy”d, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced.

The team — led by government hostage envoy Gal Hirsch and composed of senior representatives from the IDF, Shin Bet, and Mossad — met with Egyptian and international mediators in an effort to obtain “the immediate return of the last abducted hostage,” according to the statement.

Israeli officials said that, following the meeting, all sides agreed to launch an “intensive and immediate effort” to fully conclude the hostage and missing persons file, signaling a potential endgame in one of the most emotionally charged chapters of the war.

The statement did not clarify whether the delegation had already completed its mission in Cairo or was continuing discussions.

