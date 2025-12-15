Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HaRav Landau Changes Words Of Chanukah Song—Against Attorney General

Screenshot

Hundreds of talmidim of the Slabodka Yeshiva gathered on Sunday night for the annual Chanukah chagigah led by the Roshei Yeshivos, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch.

Like every year, the talmidim sang the song “זֵדִים הֱלִיצֻנִי עַד מְאֹד מִתּוֹרָתְךָ לֹא נָטִיתִ.” (“The arrogant have mocked me greatly, yet I did not turn from Your Torah.”)

But this year, HaRav Landau suddenly instructed the talmidim to change the lyrics so that its words would be directed against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Kikar H’Shabbat reported

HaRav Landau explained to the talmidim that the one defined today as “זדים” (arrogant) is the Attorney General, who is waging an unprecedented battle against the Olam Hatorah, and therefore the word “זדים“ should be replaced with “זדות”—against Baharav-Miara—so that her schemes against the Olam HaTorah will fail.

The bochurim immediately changed the lyrics and sang the song with great enthusiasm.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Yiddish-Speaking Chareidi Toddler Found Wandering At 2:00AM Near Ramala, Reunited With Family

Anti-Israel False Flag Conspiracies Spread Online After Deadly Chanukah Shooting in Sydney

HY’D: Second Chabad Shliach Murdered In Sydney Terror Attack Identified As Rabbi Yaakov HaLevi Levitin HY”D

🚨 CHANUKAH TERROR: SHOOTING ATTACK IN AUSTRALIA KILLS AT LEAST 16, INCLUDING TWO CHABAD SHLUCHIM

HY’D: Reuven Morrison Identified As Victim Of Sydney Chanukah Massacre

TRAGEDY: United Hatzalah Volunteer Chaimi Erlanger Killed In Tragic Traffic Accident

Jewish Activist In Sydney: “I Saw Children Falling, Scenes I Haven’t Seen Since Oct. 7”

Chilling Testimonies From Sydney: “4 Police Officers Fled, Didn’t Return Fire”

TRAGEDY: After Four Days of Searches, Body of Missing Teen from Bnei Brak Found in Yarkon Stream

“History Will Not Forgive Weakness”: Netanyahu Shreds Australia’s Government After Deadly Attack [VIDEO]