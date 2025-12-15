HaRav Landau Changes Words Of Chanukah Song—Against Attorney General

Hundreds of talmidim of the Slabodka Yeshiva gathered on Sunday night for the annual Chanukah chagigah led by the Roshei Yeshivos, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch.

Like every year, the talmidim sang the song “זֵדִים הֱלִיצֻנִי עַד מְאֹד מִתּוֹרָתְךָ לֹא נָטִיתִ.” (“The arrogant have mocked me greatly, yet I did not turn from Your Torah.”)

But this year, HaRav Landau suddenly instructed the talmidim to change the lyrics so that its words would be directed against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Kikar H’Shabbat reported

HaRav Landau explained to the talmidim that the one defined today as “זדים” (arrogant) is the Attorney General, who is waging an unprecedented battle against the Olam Hatorah, and therefore the word “זדים“ should be replaced with “זדות”—against Baharav-Miara—so that her schemes against the Olam HaTorah will fail.

The bochurim immediately changed the lyrics and sang the song with great enthusiasm.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)