ZAKA Deploys International Team To Sydney To Ensure Kavod Hameis After Deadly Chanukah Terror Attack

ZAKA Search and Rescue has deployed an international team to Australia following the deadly terror attack that targeted a Chanukah gathering in Sydney, with the goal of assisting authorities and the Jewish community in ensuring proper kavod hameis.

ZAKA, Israel’s volunteer emergency response and disaster victim recovery organization, said it was sending approximately a dozen veteran responders with experience handling mass-casualty terror attacks in Israel and internationally. The team will work in coordination with Australian law enforcement and emergency agencies at the scene.

